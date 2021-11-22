India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,518,901 on Monday as 8,088 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,518,901 on Monday as 8,088 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 249 deaths due to the pandemic have been reported since Sunday morning, taking the total death toll to 465,911.

There are still 118,443 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a fall of 4,271 active cases during the past 24 hours. "The number of active cases is the lowest in 534 days," said the federal health ministry.

A total of 33,934,547 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 12,510 were discharged during the past 24 hours.