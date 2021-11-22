UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 34,518,901

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 12:50 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,518,901 on Monday as 8,088 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

Besides, 249 deaths due to the pandemic have been reported since Sunday morning, taking the total death toll to 465,911.

There are still 118,443 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a fall of 4,271 active cases during the past 24 hours. "The number of active cases is the lowest in 534 days," said the federal health ministry.

A total of 33,934,547 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 12,510 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

