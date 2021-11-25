India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,544,882 on Thursday, even as 9,119 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,544,882 on Thursday, even as 9,119 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 396 deaths from the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 466,980.

There are still 109,940 active COVID-19 cases in the country, even as there was a fall of 1,541 active cases during the past 24 hours. "The number of active cases is the lowest in 539 days," said the federal health ministry.