India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 34,648,383 With 6,822 New Infections

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,648,383 on Tuesday as 6,822 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Dec. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 )

The number of daily cases is the lowest in 558 days.

Besides, as many as 220 deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 473,757.

There are still 95,014 active COVID-19 cases in the country, a fall of 3,402 during the past 24 hours. The number of active cases in the country is the lowest in 554 days.

A total of 34,079,612 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 10,004 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

