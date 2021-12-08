India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,656,822 on Wednesday, as 8,439 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Dec. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,656,822 on Wednesday, as 8,439 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 195 deaths from the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 473,952.

There are still 93,733 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a fall of 1,281 active cases during the past 24 hours. The number of active cases in the country is the lowest in 555 days.

A total of 34,089,137 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 9,525 were discharged during the past 24 hours.