UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 34,656,822

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 01:45 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,656,822

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,656,822 on Wednesday, as 8,439 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Dec. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,656,822 on Wednesday, as 8,439 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 195 deaths from the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 473,952.

There are still 93,733 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a fall of 1,281 active cases during the past 24 hours. The number of active cases in the country is the lowest in 555 days.

A total of 34,089,137 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 9,525 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Chopper carrying General Bipin Rawat, his staff cr ..

Chopper carrying General Bipin Rawat, his staff crashes in Tamil Nadu

3 minutes ago
 More rare birds spotted in NW China nature reserve ..

More rare birds spotted in NW China nature reserve

1 minute ago
 Japan's current account surplus in October contrac ..

Japan's current account surplus in October contracts 39 pct

1 minute ago
 Omicron variant found in wastewater in U.S. Housto ..

Omicron variant found in wastewater in U.S. Houston

2 minutes ago
 Japan Fighter Jet Makes Emergency Landing in Hokka ..

Japan Fighter Jet Makes Emergency Landing in Hokkaido - Reports

10 minutes ago
 Karachi IT Park to house 210 companies, 8,400 empl ..

Karachi IT Park to house 210 companies, 8,400 employees

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.