NEW DELHI, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,674,744 on Friday as 8,503 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 624 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Thursday morning, taking the total death toll to 474,735.

There are still 94,943 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a rise of 201 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 34,105,066 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 7,678 were discharged during the past 24 hours.