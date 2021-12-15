UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 34,710,628

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,710,628 on Wednesday, as 6,784 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

Besides, as many as 247 deaths due to the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 476,135.

There are still 87,562 active COVID-19 cases in the country even as there was a fall of 1,431 active cases during the past 24 hours. "India's active caseload is the lowest since March 2020," said an official statement by the federal health ministry.

A total of 34,146,931 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 8,168 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

