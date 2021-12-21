India's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday morning rose to 34,752,164 as 5,326 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, the federal health ministry said

NEW DELHI, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday morning rose to 34,752,164 as 5,326 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, the Federal health ministry said.

According to the ministry's latest data, 453 related deaths from the pandemic were reported during the span of 24 hours, which took the death toll to 478,007.

There are 79,097 active COVID-19 cases in the country, the ministry said.

So far 34,195,060 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, and of them 8,043 were discharged during the past 24 hours.