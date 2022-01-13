UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 36,317,927, Over 200,000 Cases Reported In 24 Hours

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2022 | 02:29 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 36,317,927 on Thursday, as 247,417 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Jan. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 36,317,927 on Thursday, as 247,417 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

This is the first day when more than 200,000 new cases were registered in a day in the country in over eight months.

Besides, 380 deaths due to the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 485,035.

There are 1,117,531 active COVID-19 cases in the country, with a rise of 162,212 active cases over the past 24 hours.

This is the 16th consecutive day when the number of active cases rose in the country.

A total of 34,715,361 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 84,825 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the country's Omicron tally has reached 5,488, in which Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi have reported 1,367, 792 and 549 cases, respectively. To date, 2,162 Omicron patients have been discharged after recovery, as per the federal Health Ministry's data.

