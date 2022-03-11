UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 42,984,261

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2022 | 12:50 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 42,984,261

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,984,261 on Friday, as 4,194 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,984,261 on Friday, as 4,194 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 255 deaths due to the pandemic since Thursday morning took the total death toll to 515,714.

There are still 42,219 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a fall of 2,269 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 46th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

So far 42,426,328 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 6,208 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Girl commits suicide in kasur

Girl commits suicide in kasur

28 seconds ago
 Woman dies,two hurt in road mishap

Woman dies,two hurt in road mishap

30 seconds ago
 China to make COVID-19 response more scientific, t ..

China to make COVID-19 response more scientific, targeted: premier

32 seconds ago
 Hong Kong refugees face 'dire' food crisis in Covi ..

Hong Kong refugees face 'dire' food crisis in Covid outbreak: survey

15 minutes ago
 Elderly woman killed in road accident

Elderly woman killed in road accident

15 minutes ago
 2100 kg substandard spices discarded

2100 kg substandard spices discarded

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>