NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,023,215 on Wednesday, as 1,233 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 31 new deaths from the pandemic took the total death toll to 521,101.

There are still 14,704 active COVID-19 cases in the country, despite a fall of 674 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 64th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

So far 42,487,410 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 1,876 were discharged during the past 24 hours.