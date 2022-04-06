(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,030,925 on Wednesday, as 1,086 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 71 deaths from the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 521,487.

There are still 11,871 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 183 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 71st consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

So far 42,497,567 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 1,198 were discharged during the past 24 hours.