NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,039,023 on Thursday, as 1,007 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, one death from the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 521,737.

There are 11,058 active COVID-19 cases in the country, following a rise of 188 active cases during the past 24 hours. This came after 78 days when the number of active cases rose in the country.

So far 42,506,228 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 818 were discharged during the past 24 hours.