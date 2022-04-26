UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 43,062,569

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2022 | 01:33 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,062,569 on Tuesday with 2,483 new cases registered during the past 24 hours in the South Asian country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,062,569 on Tuesday with 2,483 new cases registered during the past 24 hours in the South Asian country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

This is the seventh consecutive day when the number of daily new cases has surpassed the 2,000-mark, after lower tallies were reported in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, 1,399 deaths due to the pandemic recorded since Monday morning took the death toll to 523,622.

This is a spike in the number of deaths in a single day, as the figure has been around 50 for the past few days. "The sudden rise in the number of deaths is because the state of Assam has reconciled 1,347 deaths today," said an official at the federal health ministry.

There are currently 15,636 active COVID-19 cases reported in India, an increase of 886 in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases had been on the decline in the past two-and-a-half months, but started to rise in recent days.

