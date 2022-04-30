India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,075,864 on Saturday, as 3,688 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,075,864 on Saturday, as 3,688 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

This is the third day when the number of new cases breached the 3,000-mark, after lying low for the past several months.

Besides, as many as 50 deaths across the country due to the pandemic since Friday morning took the total death toll to 523,803.

There are still 18,684 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a rise of 883 active cases during the past 24 hours. The number of active cases had been on the decline for the past couple of months but has started increasing over two weeks.

So far 42,533,377 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, out of which 2,755 were discharged during the past 24 hours.