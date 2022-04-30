UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 43,075,864

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2022 | 01:35 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 43,075,864

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,075,864 on Saturday, as 3,688 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,075,864 on Saturday, as 3,688 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

This is the third day when the number of new cases breached the 3,000-mark, after lying low for the past several months.

Besides, as many as 50 deaths across the country due to the pandemic since Friday morning took the total death toll to 523,803.

There are still 18,684 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a rise of 883 active cases during the past 24 hours. The number of active cases had been on the decline for the past couple of months but has started increasing over two weeks.

So far 42,533,377 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, out of which 2,755 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Capital's air quality healthy as vehicular traffic ..

Capital's air quality healthy as vehicular traffic declines

17 seconds ago
 Power shut down notice in sialkokt

Power shut down notice in sialkokt

18 seconds ago
 Police hold flag march in Sargodha

Police hold flag march in Sargodha

23 seconds ago
 Railroad Cars With Russian Gas Risk Exploding in P ..

Railroad Cars With Russian Gas Risk Exploding in Poland Due to Sanctions - Novat ..

10 minutes ago
 China returns to 2022 men's Volleyball Nations Lea ..

China returns to 2022 men's Volleyball Nations League

10 minutes ago
 Russia Decided on Date For Completion of Work on I ..

Russia Decided on Date For Completion of Work on ISS - Roscosmos Head

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.