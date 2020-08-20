India's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,836,925 and the death toll in the country also surged to 53,866 on Thursday, according to the latest data released by the federal health ministry

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,836,925 and the death toll in the country also surged to 53,866 on Thursday, according to the latest data released by the Federal health ministry.

As many as 69,652 new cases and 977 deaths were reported during the past 24 hours.

According to the data, there are still 686,395 active cases across India, and 2,096,664 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

Over the past few weeks, the Indian government has been focusing on ramping up testing capacity.