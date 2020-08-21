UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 2.9 Million

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 05:10 PM

India's COVID-19 tally surpasses 2.9 million

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,905,823 and the death toll surged to 54,849 on Friday, according to the latest data released by the federal health ministry

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,905,823 and the death toll surged to 54,849 on Friday, according to the latest data released by the Federal health ministry.

As many as 68,898 new cases and 983 deaths were reported during the past 24 hours.

According to the data, there are still 692,028 active cases across India, while 2,158,946 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

Over the past few weeks, the Indian government's focus has been on ramping up the testing of COVID-19 samples.

Till Thursday a total of 33,467,237 samples had been tested, out of which 805,985 were tested on Thursday alone, according to the latest data released by the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Some states in the country are still facing a surge in COVID-19 cases. The northern state of Punjab on Thursday announced re-imposition of lockdown during weekends, and night curfew from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. during weekdays in view of the rise in pandemic cases.

Meanwhile, the national capital, which was among the top hotspots a few weeks back, is now witnessing fewer cases and deaths.

Since Thursday Delhi recorded only 134 new cases and 22 deaths, while in the preceding 24 hours it registered only 69 new cases and nine deaths. As a result, the Delhi government on Thursday allowed serving of liquor in hotels, restaurants and clubs.

Related Topics

India Delhi Punjab From Government Top P

Recent Stories

Barrister Ambreen Qureshi Denounces Baseless Smear ..

4 minutes ago

National Academy concludes virtual courses for coa ..

42 minutes ago

Belarus-Russia Lawmakers Say No Reason to Question ..

1 minute ago

Zarco punished for 'irresponsible riding' after Mo ..

1 minute ago

Germany 'in contact' with Moscow on Navalny's 'hum ..

1 minute ago

250 processions, 575 Majalis to be held in Bahawal ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.