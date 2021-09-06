UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 33 Mln With 38,948 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 01:33 PM

India's COVID-19 tally surpasses 33 mln with 38,948 cases

:India's COVID-19 tally surpassed the 33-million mark, rising to 33,027,621 on Monday, as 38,948 new cases were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, the federal health ministry's latest data showed

NEW DELHI, Sept. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally surpassed the 33-million mark, rising to 33,027,621 on Monday, as 38,948 new cases were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, the Federal health ministry's latest data showed.

Besides, as many as 219 deaths were registered due to the pandemic since Sunday morning, taking the total death toll to 440,752.

Most of new cases and deaths were reported from the southern state of Kerala.

There are still 404,874 active COVID-19 cases in the country despite a reduction of 5,174 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 32,181,995 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 43,903 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Sunday From

Recent Stories

Beijing's flood season precipitation hits 20-year ..

Beijing's flood season precipitation hits 20-year high

2 minutes ago
 Australia reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cas ..

Australia reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for 10 consecutive days

2 minutes ago
 Kiev Not Offering Zelenskyy-Putin Meeting via Offi ..

Kiev Not Offering Zelenskyy-Putin Meeting via Official Channels - Source in Mosc ..

2 minutes ago
 Saleh Arrives in Tajikistan for Short-Term Visit - ..

Saleh Arrives in Tajikistan for Short-Term Visit - Source

3 minutes ago
 PAF Academy Cadets assume guards' charge at Minar- ..

PAF Academy Cadets assume guards' charge at Minar-e-Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Russia Records 17,856 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 17,856 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.