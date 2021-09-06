(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, Sept. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally surpassed the 33-million mark, rising to 33,027,621 on Monday, as 38,948 new cases were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, the Federal health ministry's latest data showed.

Besides, as many as 219 deaths were registered due to the pandemic since Sunday morning, taking the total death toll to 440,752.

Most of new cases and deaths were reported from the southern state of Kerala.

There are still 404,874 active COVID-19 cases in the country despite a reduction of 5,174 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 32,181,995 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 43,903 were discharged during the past 24 hours.