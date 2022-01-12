UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 36 Mln With 194,720 New Cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 36,070,510 on Wednesday, as 194,720 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

This is the fourth consecutive day when more than 150,000 new cases were registered in a day in the country, and also the highest single-day spike in over eight months.

Besides, 442 more deaths were recorded since Tuesday morning, taking the death toll to 484,655.

Currently there are 955,319 active cases in the country with an increase of 133,873 during the period.

This is the 15th consecutive day when the number of active cases rose in the country.

A total of 34,630,536 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, with 60,405 new recoveries.

Meanwhile, the country's Omicron tally has reached 4,868, out of which Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi states have reported 1,281, 645 and 546 cases, respectively. Till now 1,805 Omicron patients have been discharged after recovery, as per the federal health ministry's data.

