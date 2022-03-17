India's COVID-19 tally surpassed the 43 million mark on Thursday, rising to 43,001,477, as 2,539 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally surpassed the 43 million mark on Thursday, rising to 43,001,477, as 2,539 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 60 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Wednesday morning, taking the total death toll to 516,132.

There are still 30,799 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a fall of 2,012 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 52nd consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

So far 42,454,546 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, out of which 4,491 were discharged during the past 24 hours.