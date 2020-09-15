UrduPoint.com
India's COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 4.9 Million, Death Toll Over 80,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 02:54 PM

India's COVID-19 tally surpasses 4.9 million, death toll over 80,000

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,930,236 and the death toll surged to 80,776, according to the latest data released by the federal health ministry on Tuesday

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,930,236 and the death toll surged to 80,776, according to the latest data released by the Federal health ministry on Tuesday.

There are 3,859,399 people who were successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.

A total of 58,312,273 sample tests had been done till Monday out of which 1,072,845 tests were conducted on Monday alone, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Over the past week, the average number of daily infections has been over 90,000.

More Stories From Health

