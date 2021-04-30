UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Daily COVID-19 Cases Climb To New World Record

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 01:00 PM

India's daily COVID-19 cases climb to new world record

India set another world record for coronavirus cases Friday, registering 386,452 infections in the past 24 hours

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :- India set another world record for coronavirus cases Friday, registering 386,452 infections in the past 24 hours.

The country's caseload has now reached 18.7 million, while overall fatalities have risen to 208,330, including 3,498 new deaths, said the Health Ministry.

India has been witnessing an exponential rise in infections. Since April 22, the country has been registering over 300,000 daily cases, which has brought the country's health system to near collapse, resulting in an acute shortage of beds, oxygen and treatment drugs.

Along with the rising number of cases, the number of daily fatalities has witnessed a massive increase across the country.

The capital New Delhi, which has been reporting a huge shortage of oxygen at hospitals for several days, late Thursday again reported its highest ever number of fatalities on a single day due to the coronavirus.

The rising deaths have also strained crematoriums and burial centers. In New Delhi, with round-the-clock cremations and burials taking place, authorities are now even exploring new sites to conduct cremations.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued orders to all states and union territories Thursday to implement the necessary containment measures to curb the spread of infection. More cities have also announced weekend lockdowns.

Amid the crisis, foreign medical aid from various countries continues to arrive in India.

Early Friday morning, flights from a few countries including the US carrying medical aid arrived in in the country.

"The first of several emergency COVID-19 relief shipments from the United States has arrived in India! Building on over 70 years of cooperation, the United States stands with India as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic together," the US Embassy in New Delhi wrote on its Twitter account.

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that more than 40 countries have offered assistance to India, and in the coming days, the country will receive oxygen generating plants and oxygen concentrators from abroad.

Related Topics

India Shortage World Drugs Twitter New Delhi United States April All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM to pay a day-long visit to Gilgit-Baltistan

4 minutes ago

AI, captain! First autonomous ship prepares for ma ..

2 minutes ago

‘Empowering Women for better water management’ ..

13 minutes ago

Man murders two sisters, escapes: Police

4 minutes ago

Estranged wife killed suspiciously at her parents' ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Trusts Deeds, Not US Claims About Desire to ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.