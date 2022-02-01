India's COVID-19 tally rose to 41,469,499 on Tuesday, as 167,059 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Feb. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 41,469,499 on Tuesday, as 167,059 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 1,192 deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 496,242.

There are still 1,743,059 active COVID-19 cases in the country, despite a fall of 88,209 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the eighth consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

A total of 39,230,198 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 254,076 were discharged during the past 24 hours.