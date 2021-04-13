UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Gets Permission To Import Russia's Sputnik Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 01:10 PM

India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Gets Permission to Import Russia's Sputnik Vaccine

India's Drug Controller General (DCGI) has issued permission for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, specialized in pharmacy, to import Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 to India for emergency use, the company said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) India's Drug Controller General (DCGI) has issued permission for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, specialized in pharmacy, to import Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 to India for emergency use, the company said on Tuesday.

On Monday, India became the 60th country to authorize use of Sputnik V. The Russian vaccine, developed by Moscow-based Gamaleya National Center, became the third vaccine registered in India along with the locally-produced variant of AstraZeneca vaccine branded Covieshield, and India's Covaxin.

"Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. ... today announced that it has received the permission from the Drug Controller General of India(DCGI) to import the Sputnik vaccine into India for restricted use in emergency situations as per the provisions of the New Drug and Clincial Trials rules, 2019 under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act," the press release, published on the website of Bombay Stock Exchange, said.

GV Prasad, the company's co-chairman and managing director, said that the enterprise was "very pleased to obtain the emergency use author[i]sation for Sputnik V in India" given that vaccines are the best instrument to contain the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

He added that this step "will enable us to contribute to our nation's effort of vaccinating a sign[i]ficant proportion of our population."

In September 2020, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories signed an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which promotes Sputnik V, to conduct clinical tests of the vaccine in India. In addition, RDIF has contracts with five Indian producers � Hetero Biopharma, Gland Pharma, Stelis Biopharma, Virchow Biotech, and Panacea Biotec � on the vaccine's manufacturing.

Related Topics

India Import Russia Drugs Company Enterprise Bombay Stock Exchange September 2019 2020 From Agreement Best

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan Has No Military Plans on Border With Ar ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese researchers reveal transport of microplast ..

7 minutes ago

Tehran announces Ramazan starts Wednesday in Iran

7 minutes ago

WHO seeks ban on sale of live wild mammals in food ..

7 minutes ago

Forbes 30 Under 30 features Pakistani UK-based Che ..

32 minutes ago

Starting Lineup of Team China at women's Olympic q ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.