NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) India has banned entry for all passengers arriving from Afghanistan, Malaysia and the Philippines as a precautionary measure, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) announced on Tuesday.

"travel of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia to India is prohibited with immediate effect. No flight shall take off from these countries to India after 1500 hours Indian Standard Time (IST). The airline shall enforce this at the port of initial departure," the ministry said in a statement.

The MOHFW added that the measures will hold until at least March 31 and will be subsequently reviewed.

As of Tuesday, India has confirmed nearly 130 cases, resulting in 3 deaths.

Meanwhile, 13 patients have been discharged with complete recoveries.

The number of cases in Malaysia is approaching 600 with no deaths yet reported. At the same time, the Philippines has officially confirmed over 140 cases and about a dozen deaths. Afghanistan has so far reported just over 20 cases.

India last week suspended the issuance of tourist visas to the country and imposed a mandatory quarantine for any entrants who have visited the worst-affected nations in the past month.

Also last week, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic and advised all nations to take preemptive measures.