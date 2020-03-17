UrduPoint.com
India's Junior Foreign Minister In Self-Quarantine After Negative COVID-19 Test - Source

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 05:37 PM

India's junior foreign minister, V Muraleedharan, has decided to stay in self-quarantine even though his coronavirus infection (COVID-19) test came back negative, a government source told Sputnik

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) India's junior foreign minister, V Muraleedharan, has decided to stay in self-quarantine even though his coronavirus infection (COVID-19) test came back negative, a government source told Sputnik.

Earlier in March, the 61-year-old official attended a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram, located in the southern state of Kerala, together with a doctor from the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology who then tested positive for COVID-19.

"He [Junior Foreign Minister V Muralidharan] is negative for the COVID-19. He is in self-quarantine as a precautionary measure since he attended a seminar in Thiruvananthapuram where a doctor tested positive for the virus," the source said.

As of Tuesday, India has confirmed nearly 130 cases, resulting in 3 deaths. Meanwhile, 13 patients have been discharged with complete recoveries.

