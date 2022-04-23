UrduPoint.com

India's new COVID-19 cases cross 2,000-mark

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,054,952 on Saturday as 2,527 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data

This is the fourth consecutive day when the number of new cases has breached the 2,000-mark, after lying low for the past several months.

Besides, 33 deaths due to the pandemic since Friday morning took the total death toll to 522,149.

There are still 15,079 active COVID-19 cases with a rise of 838 active cases during the past 24 hours. The number of active cases had been on the decline for the past two-and-a-half months, but has started increasing over the past few days.

So far 42,517,724 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, out of which 1,656 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

