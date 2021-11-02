UrduPoint.com

India's Reports 10,423 New Cases, 443 New Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 01:27 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,296,237 on Tuesday, as 10,423 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Nov. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,296,237 on Tuesday, as 10,423 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 443 new deaths were reported, taking the country's total death toll to 458,880.

A sharp rise of COVID-19 death was witnessed in the day, as compared to 251 deaths recorded during the previous 24 hours.

There are still 153,776 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a fall of 5,041 active cases during the past 24 hours.

"India's active caseload is lowest in 250 days," said the federal health ministry.

A total of 33,683,581 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 15,021 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

