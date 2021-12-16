UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Detects Its 1st Case Of Omicron COVID-19 Variant

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 02:25 PM

Indonesia has detected its first case of Omicron variant in a cleaning service worker at a hospital for COVID-19 patients in the capital Jakarta, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Thursday

JAKARTA, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) --:Indonesia has detected its first case of Omicron variant in a cleaning service worker at a hospital for COVID-19 patients in the capital Jakarta, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Thursday.

The patient who works in the Wisma Atlet emergency hospital is identified as N who showed no symptom such as fever or cough, Sadikin told a virtual press conference, adding that N has never been abroad.

Sadikin explained that the patient underwent a routine polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on Dec. 8, and tested positive for COVID-19.

On Dec. 10, the sample was sent to the Ministry of Health for whole-genome sequencing (WGS) test, and on Dec. 15 the ministry confirmed that the patient has had the Omicron variant.

The Ministry of Health also detected five probable cases of Omicron variant.

