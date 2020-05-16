UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 05:18 PM

Indonesia Registers 529 New Cases of COVID-19, Total Tally Exceeds 17,000 - Authorities

Indonesia has confirmed 529 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of those infected to 17,025, the Health Ministry said on Sunday as authorities are looking into easing lockdown measures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Indonesia has confirmed 529 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of those infected to 17,025, the Health Ministry said on Sunday as authorities are looking into easing lockdown measures.

According to the ministry's update, the death toll from the disease has reached 1,089 after about 80 patients died over the past four days. The number of recoveries has increased to 3,911.

Over the past four days, the daily increase in the number of coronavirus infections in Indonesia fluctuated between around 450 and 700.

In late March, Indonesian President Joko Widodo declared a health emergency to halt the spread of COVID-19, which was extended in April until May 29. At the same time, the Indonesian authorities have recently begun the gradual relaxation of the lockdown measures.

The government eased some travel restrictions for several categories of employees and officials last week and plans to gradually lift social restrictions in June.

