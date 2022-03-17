UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Reports 11,532 New COVID-19 Cases, 237 More Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Indonesia on Thursday confirmed 11,532 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,939,082, the country's Health Ministry said

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Indonesia on Thursday confirmed 11,532 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,939,082, the country's Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the death toll from COVID-19 in the country rose by 237 to 153,212, while 28,787 more people recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,523,393.

As the Indonesian government is accelerating its national vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus, more than 194.

13 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 152.72 million have taken the second doses.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations in January last year after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.26 million people in the country, the government has administered over 362.34 million doses, including the booster jabs.

