Indonesia Reports 1,404 New COVID-19 Cases, 77 More Deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,404 within one day to 4,221,610, with the death toll adding by 77 to 142,338, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday

According to the ministry, 2,558 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovering from COVID-19 to 4,049,449.

To date, at least 53.65 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines, while 94.93 million have taken the first doses, the ministry added.

