Indonesia Reports 14,408 Newly-confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 308 More Deaths

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2022 | 05:33 PM

Indonesia on Tuesday confirmed 14,408 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,914,532, the country's health ministry said

According to the ministry, the death toll from COVID-19 in the country rose by 308 to 152,745, while 27,615 more people recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,462,344.

As the Indonesian government is accelerating its national vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus, more than 193.

47 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 151.48 million have taken the second doses.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations in January last year after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.26 million people in the country, the government has administered over 360.25 million doses, including the third booster jabs.

