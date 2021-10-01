UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Reports 1,624 New COVID-19 Cases, 87 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 05:05 PM

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,624 within one day to 4,216,728, with the death toll adding by 87 to 142,026, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday

JAKARTA, Oct. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,624 within one day to 4,216,728, with the death toll adding by 87 to 142,026, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, 2,811 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovering from COVID-19 to 4,039,835.

To date, at least 51.75 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines, while 92.16 million have taken the first doses, the ministry added.

The Indonesian government is targeting to vaccinate 208.26 million people.

