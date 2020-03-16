Indonesia reports 17 new COVID-19 cases 134 in total

Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Indonesia, bringing the total number to 134 in the country, the government said here on Monday

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Indonesia, bringing the total number to 134 in the country, the government said here on Monday.

"As of today, we have recorded 17 new cases," the government's spokesperson for all coronavirus-related matters Achmad Yurianto said in a press conference at the Sulianti Saroso Infectious Diseases Hospital (RSPI Sulianti Saroso) in North Jakarta.

According to him, 14 new cases were found in the capital, while others were in West Java, Central Java and Banten provinces.