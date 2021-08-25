Indonesia reports 18,671 new COVID-19 cases, 1,041 more deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 18,671 within one day to 4,026,837, with the death toll adding by 1,041 to 129,293, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 18,671 within one day to 4,026,837, with the death toll adding by 1,041 to 129,293, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 33,703 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovering from COVID-19 to 3,639,867.

To date, at least 33.

09 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines, while 59. 01 million have taken the first doses, the ministry added.

Indonesia has given its emergency use approval to Russia's Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine, the country's National Agency of Drug and food Control said in a statement on Wednesday.

Since January, the agency has issued emergency use approval for seven COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, namely Sinovac, BioFarma, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer and Sputnik-V.