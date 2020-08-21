UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Reports 2,197 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 82 New Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 04:38 PM

Indonesia reports 2,197 fresh COVID-19 cases, 82 new deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 2,197 within one day to 149,408, with the death toll adding by 82 to 6,500, the Health Ministry said on Friday

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 2,197 within one day to 149,408, with the death toll adding by 82 to 6,500, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, 2,317 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 102,991.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 657 new cases, East Java 458, East Kalimantan 195, South Sulawesi 98 and Central Java 96.

No more new positive cases were found in three provinces, namely East Nusa Tenggara, Maluku and North Maluku.

Related Topics

Jakarta Indonesia All From

Recent Stories

Excise dept launches SMS service for update on veh ..

2 minutes ago

3300 stranded vehicles at Torkham to be cleared in ..

2 minutes ago

Army to assist admin to maintain peace during Muha ..

14 minutes ago

Russia COVID-19 cases up 4,870 to 946,976

14 minutes ago

Health body seeks strategy to protect health of y ..

14 minutes ago

Awareness session planned for parliamentarians on ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.