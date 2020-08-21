Indonesia reports 2,197 fresh COVID-19 cases, 82 new deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 2,197 within one day to 149,408, with the death toll adding by 82 to 6,500, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, 2,317 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 102,991.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 657 new cases, East Java 458, East Kalimantan 195, South Sulawesi 98 and Central Java 96.

No more new positive cases were found in three provinces, namely East Nusa Tenggara, Maluku and North Maluku.