Indonesia Reports 22,404 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,568 More Deaths

Mon 02nd August 2021 | 05:09 PM

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 22,404 within one day to 3,462,800, with the death toll adding by 1,568 to 97,291, the Health Ministry said on Monday

During the past 24 hours, 32,807 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the total number of recoveries from the pandemic in the Southeast Asian country to 2,842,345, according to the ministry.

At a virtual press conference held on Monday, the country's health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said that the second COVID-19 wave, which is driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, has peaked in Indonesia.

"We can already see that the peak has been exceeded, particularly in areas on Java," the minister said, adding that improvements are starting to appear.

To date, at least 20.93 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines, and the number of those who had been injected with the first doses reached 47.68 million, the Health Ministry reported.

