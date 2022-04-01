Indonesia reports 3,332 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 89 more deaths

UrduPoint.com

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published April 01, 2022 | 05:12 PM

Indonesia on Thursday confirmed 3,332 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,012,818, the country's Health Ministry said

According to the ministry, the death toll from COVID-19 in the country rose by 89 to 155,089, while 7,871 more people recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,750,802.

As the Indonesian government is accelerating its national vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus, more than 196.

53 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 159.32 million have taken the second doses.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations in January last year after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.26 million people in the country, the government has administered over 378.07 million doses, including the third booster jabs.

