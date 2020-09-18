Indonesia reports 3,891 new COVID-19 cases, 114 more deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,891 within one day to 236,519, with the death toll adding by 114 to 9,336, the health ministry said on Friday

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,891 within one day to 236,519, with the death toll adding by 114 to 9,336, the health ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, 4,088 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 170,774.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,258 new cases, East Java 485, West Java 341, Riau 225 and Central Java 198.