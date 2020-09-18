UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Reports 3,891 New COVID-19 Cases, 114 More Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 05:27 PM

Indonesia reports 3,891 new COVID-19 cases, 114 more deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,891 within one day to 236,519, with the death toll adding by 114 to 9,336, the health ministry said on Friday

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,891 within one day to 236,519, with the death toll adding by 114 to 9,336, the health ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, 4,088 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 170,774.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,258 new cases, East Java 485, West Java 341, Riau 225 and Central Java 198.

Related Topics

Jakarta Indonesia All From

Recent Stories

‘Waqt Mila tu Sochein ge’

14 minutes ago

Govt, SBP asked to support manufacturing: Mian Zah ..

30 minutes ago

Expo Centre Sharjah launches three-day electronics ..

45 minutes ago

Kenya to resume outdoor sports after virus pause

2 minutes ago

Temple or grurdwara opening doesn't harm ideologic ..

2 minutes ago

1,000 fans allowed in Italian stadiums from Sunday ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.