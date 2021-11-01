UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Reports 403 New COVID-19 Cases, 18 More Deaths

Indonesia on Monday confirmed 403 new COVID-19 cases, raising the national tally of infections to 4,244,761, according to the country's Health Ministry

JAKARTA, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Indonesia on Monday confirmed 403 new COVID-19 cases, raising the national tally of infections to 4,244,761, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The ministry also reported that the death toll from the virus in the country rose by 18 to 143,423, while 784 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,089,419.

Indonesia started its mass COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 13 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 120.05 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 74.08 million have taken the second doses.

Indonesia has so far administered over 195.27 million doses, including the third booster jabs.The Indonesian government aims to vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country.

