Indonesia reports 4,295 new COVID-19 cases, 212 more deaths

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :-- The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,295 within one day to 1,744,045, with the death toll adding by 212 to 48,305, the health ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, 5,754 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,606,611.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 1,361 new cases, Central Java 673, Jakarta 421, Riau 317 and East Java 202.

No new positive cases were found in North Maluku and Papua.