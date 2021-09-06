UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Reports 4,413 New COVID-19 Cases, 612 More Deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,413 within one day to 4,133,433, with the death toll adding by 612 to 136,473, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday

According to the ministry, 13,049 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovering from COVID-19 to 3,850,689.

To date, at least 38.47 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines, while 67.15 million have taken the first shots, the ministry added.

Indonesia is targeting to vaccinate 208.26 million people.

