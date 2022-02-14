UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Reports 44,526 Newly-confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 111 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2022 | 03:07 PM

Indonesia on Sunday confirmed 44,526 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,807,778, the country's Health Ministry said

According to the ministry, the death toll from COVID-19 in the country rose by 111 to 145,176, while 26,916 more people recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,309,763.

As the Indonesian government is accelerating its national vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus, more than 188.

28 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 135.76 million have taken the second doses.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations in January last year after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country, the government has administered over 331.09 million doses, including the third booster jabs.

