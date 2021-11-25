Indonesia reports 451 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

Indonesia on Wednesday confirmed 451 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,254,443, according to the country's Health Ministry

JAKARTA, Nov. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) --:Indonesia on Wednesday confirmed 451 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,254,443, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The ministry reported that the death toll from the virus in the country rose by 13 to 143,766, while 377 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,102,700.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 13 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 136.08 million people have received their first dose of vaccines, while over 91.21 million have taken the second dose.

Indonesia has so far administered over 228.51 million doses, including the third booster jabs.