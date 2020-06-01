UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Reports 467 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 28 New Deaths

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 03:52 PM

Indonesia reports 467 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 28 new deaths

COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 467 within one day to 26,940, with the death toll adding by 28 to 1,641, Achmad Yurianto, a Health Ministry official, said at a press conference here on Monday

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 467 within one day to 26,940, with the death toll adding by 28 to 1,641, Achmad Yurianto, a Health Ministry official, said at a press conference here on Monday.

According to him, 329 more people had been discharged from hospitals, making the total number of recovered patients stand at 7,637.

The pandemic has spread to all the 34 provinces in the archipelagic country.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo's administration is preparing for the so-called "new normal", under which the public would be allowed to resume their routines.

More than 300,000 military and police personnel have been posted in nearly 2,000 places, including shopping malls, traditional markets, and tourism spots in four provinces and 25 regencies or cities.

Related Topics

Police Indonesia Joko Widodo Market All From

Recent Stories

Putin Wishes Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan Swi ..

1 minute ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

3 minutes ago

Clashes outside White House as US cities under cur ..

3 minutes ago

West Bank poverty may double over pandemic as anne ..

3 minutes ago

Pigeon racing beats snooker to the sporting start ..

34 seconds ago

Prime Minister Mishustin Says Russia's COVID-19 Si ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.