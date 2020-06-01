Indonesia reports 467 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 28 new deaths

COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 467 within one day to 26,940, with the death toll adding by 28 to 1,641, Achmad Yurianto, a Health Ministry official, said at a press conference here on Monday

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 467 within one day to 26,940, with the death toll adding by 28 to 1,641, Achmad Yurianto, a Health Ministry official, said at a press conference here on Monday.

According to him, 329 more people had been discharged from hospitals, making the total number of recovered patients stand at 7,637.

The pandemic has spread to all the 34 provinces in the archipelagic country.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo's administration is preparing for the so-called "new normal", under which the public would be allowed to resume their routines.

More than 300,000 military and police personnel have been posted in nearly 2,000 places, including shopping malls, traditional markets, and tourism spots in four provinces and 25 regencies or cities.