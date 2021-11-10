UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Reports 480 New COVID-19 Cases, 14 More Deaths

Indonesia on Wednesday reported 480 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 4,249,323, according to the country's Health Ministry

The ministry said that the death toll from the virus in the country rose by 14 to 143,592, while 531 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,096,194.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 13 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 127.33 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 80.95 million have taken the second doses.

Indonesia has administered over 209.46 million doses, including the third booster jabs.

The Indonesian government aims to vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country.

