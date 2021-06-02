UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Reports 5,246 New COVID-19 Cases, 185 New Deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,246 within one day to 1,831,773, with the death toll adding by 185 to 50,908, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday

JAKARTA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,246 within one day to 1,831,773, with the death toll adding by 185 to 50,908, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 6,022 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,680,501.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 930 new cases, Central Java 739, Riau 615, Jakarta 601 and Riau Islands 351

