Indonesia reports 5,803 new COVID-19 cases, 124 new deaths

JAKARTA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,803 in the past 24 hours to total 563,680, with the death toll adding by 124 to 17,479, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, 3,625 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 466,178.

The coronavirus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, in the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,032 new confirmed cases, West Java 992, Central Java 891, East Java 564 and East Kalimantan 231.

No new cases were detected in the Central Kalimantan province.