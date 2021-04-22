Indonesia reports 6,243 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 165 new deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 6,243 within one day to 1,626,812, with the death toll adding by 165 to 44,172, the Health Ministry said on Thursday

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 6,243 within one day to 1,626,812, with the death toll adding by 165 to 44,172, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, 5,993 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,481,449.

Within the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 1,358 new cases, Jakarta 1,266, Central Java 600, Riau 419 and East Java 291.

No new positive cases were found in Maluku province.