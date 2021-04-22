UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Reports 6,243 Newly-confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 165 New Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 04:36 PM

Indonesia reports 6,243 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 165 new deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 6,243 within one day to 1,626,812, with the death toll adding by 165 to 44,172, the Health Ministry said on Thursday

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 6,243 within one day to 1,626,812, with the death toll adding by 165 to 44,172, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, 5,993 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,481,449.

Within the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 1,358 new cases, Jakarta 1,266, Central Java 600, Riau 419 and East Java 291.

No new positive cases were found in Maluku province.

Related Topics

Jakarta Indonesia From

Recent Stories

NUST ranks 1st in Pakistan and among Top 300 globa ..

8 minutes ago

12 minutes ago

HUAWEIAppGallery is getting Bigger and Better Ever ..

14 minutes ago

LHC grants bail to Shehbaz Sharif in money launder ..

5 minutes ago

Emirates commences IATA Travel Pass trials simplif ..

22 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador, Deputy Minister of Russian Foreign ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.