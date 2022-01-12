Indonesia Rolls Out Booster Vaccination for Adults

Indonesia launched a booster vaccination for the country's adult population on Wednesday in keeping with the recommendations of the World Health Organization

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Indonesia launched a booster vaccination for the country's adult population on Wednesday in keeping with the recommendations of the World Health Organization.

Indonesia prepared a stock of more than 350 million booster doses for the next six months, administering boosters on a step-by-step basis: 21 million doses in January, 35 million in February, 48 million in March, 66 million in April, 83 million in May and 99 million in June.

Earlier in January, Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said that boosters would be administered in cities and districts which have already vaccinated 70% of their population with the first dose and fully vaccinated 60% of residents.

The official said that around 21 million Indonesians would receive the third dose.

In total, Indonesia detected 4,267,451 COVID-19 cases, with 4,116,648 people recovered, and 144,144 died. The number of people infected with the Omicron COVID-19 variant is increasing in Indonesia, with the authorities reporting 414 confirmed cases of the strain.